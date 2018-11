Photos: Courtesy of Daily Mail Online

We don’t know if we can take any more breaking beauty news! Right after reporting that Charlize Theron shaved off all her hair, we found this pic of Avril’s drastic new ‘do.

The singer showed off her new look while out in Paris, which actually reminds us a little of Ke$ha’s makeover. What do you think of Avril’s new look?

