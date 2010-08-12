Win It! Zoe Saldana’s New Perfume!

Zoe Saldana is a star that truly fascinates us. She plays a tough chick in action blockbusters like Avatar and The Losers, but exudes a sweet femininity on the red carpet (remember that girly confection of a dress she wore to the Oscars?). It also doesn’t hurt that she comes across in interviews as both intelligent and a sweetheart. Now the talented star is branching out into the beauty world with the launch of her new perfume with Avon, called Eternal Magic.

The scent is a floral woody fragrance that features notes of violet, pink peppercorn, Princess Monaco rose and creamy vanilla. It’s an unabashedly feminine fragrance, but with a fantastical twist that makes it, well, magical.

