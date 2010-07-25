Avon Glazewear Lip Gloss

Avon’s Glazewear lip gloss imparts a bit of sparkle without making you look too festive. Tiny flecks of glitter and a kiss of vanilla scent make this gloss vital purse fodder. Its nonsticky texture is creamy and applies with ease. Best of all: It’s only $6. A bargain no one can pass up!
Price: $6
Where To Buy: avon.com
