Secret Beauty Ingredient: Avocado Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Move over coconut oil, there’s a new “it” ingredient in town! Avocado oil, the awesome sister of coconut oil, contains vitamins A, C, and E, and helps hydrate and nourish skin and hair like you wouldn’t believe. It also helps improve hair growth, correct dark circles and age spots, treat acne, and prevent wrinkles — and those aren’t even half the things that this incredible oil can do. As deliciously tasty as an avocado is, its health and beauty benefits far outweigh its taste (if you can believe that). In case the thought of slathering some avocado on your face seems a little too old school for your taste, we’ve compiled a list of some awesome beauty products that include this great fruit above.
For an instant surge of hydration, mist this lovely-smelling body oil onto your skin and lightly rub it in. The oil helps give your skin a pretty sheen, while vitamin E helps firm and nourish.
(Benefit Bathina Silky and Seductive Body Oil Mist, $34, Sephora.com)
The only thing that could make a rich lip product with a huge color payoff even better is if it were to nourish your lips at the same time. Thankfully, that's exactly what this lip color from Urban Decay does, with its nourishing blend of jojoba oil, avocado oil, and cocoa butter.
(Urban Decay Revolution Lipstick, $22, Sephora.com)
If ever there were an end-all-be-all foundation, this might be it. Laura Mercier has created a liquid foundation that blurs the look of fine lines and wrinkles, has great coverage, and moiusturizes, leaving a fresh, dewy look behind.
(Laura Mercier Moisture Supreme Foundation, $47, Sephora.com)
Sometimes your under eye area needs that extra TLC, and Murad's Essential-C Eye Cream takes just about the best care possible. Stenoptera and avocado oil work together to nourish and hydrate the skin, while caffeine goes to work to decrease puffiness. Your under eye area will appear brighter, more youthful, and more supple.
(Murad Essential-C Eye Cream, $69, Sephora.com)
Imagine a lip and cheek stain that automatically transitioned into your perfect color? You don't have to anymore with Smashbox's O-Plump Lip Plumper. It goes on clear, but then reacts with your body's chemistry to turn into the perfect shade of pink, uniquely for you. Try out the O-Glow cheek stain too for a natural flush.
(Smashbox O-Plump Intuitive Lip Gloss, $26, Sephora.com)
Avocado, rosemary, and geranium oils come together to create this ulta-rich balm that can be placed on lips, hands, you name it!
(Bobbi Brown Extra Soothing Balm, $60, Sephora.com)
The name "Summer Always" is perfectly fitting for this sunless tanner, since it helps give you that sunkissed glow all year long. Bid streaking and patchy orange spots farewell when using this hydrating tanner that glides on seamlessly.
(Charlotte Ronson Summer Always Scented Gradual Tan Body Lotion, $13, Sephora.com)
As great as avocado oil is for your skin, it's equally as nourishing for your hair. This shampoo helps smooth the cutilce for straight, glossy locks. Perfect before a blowout or even just a routine run of the flat iron, your hair will look shinier than ever.
(OGX Brazilian Keratin Therapy Shampoo, $7.99, Ulta.com)