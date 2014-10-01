Secret Beauty Ingredient: Avocado Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Move over coconut oil, there’s a new “it” ingredient in town! Avocado oil, the awesome sister of coconut oil, contains vitamins A, C, and E, and helps hydrate and nourish skin and hair like you wouldn’t believe. It also helps improve hair growth, correct dark circles and age spots, treat acne, and prevent wrinkles — and those aren’t even half the things that this incredible oil can do. As deliciously tasty as an avocado is, its health and beauty benefits far outweigh its taste (if you can believe that). In case the thought of slathering some avocado on your face seems a little too old school for your taste, we’ve compiled a list of some awesome beauty products that include this great fruit above.

