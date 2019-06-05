I Literally Can’t Unsee the Avengers in Acrylic Nails

I have a confession to make: I haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame. I know, I must be the only person in the world who hasn’t, considering it’s made billions of dollars at the box office. But at just over three hours, I’m saving it for my next cross-country flight. In the meantime, I’ll be laughing over all the memes, including the Avengers wearing acrylic nails that just might make your week. (They made mine.)

You can thank Black Twitter (as usual) for the hilarious photos. As The Daily Dot reports, Chris Evans, one of the stars of the film, recently admitted to the Thirst Aid Kit podcast that he didn’t know what Black Twitter was. This prompted a few genius users to add nails and braids to Evans and other cast members. When I say genius, I mean genius. Aside from some pretty epic Photoshop, the meme captions are hilarious on their own.

I’m not sure if Evans has seen the memes yet but something tells me he would find them funny, as well.

He’s not the only one who got Black Twitter’s beauty treatment. Someone added almond nails and hoops to Benedict Cumberbatch.

And long nails and some Hot Cheetos to Tom Holland.

And nails and hoops to another Tom, Tom Hiddleston. L O L.

Is it just me or does Chris Hemsworth actually look kind of great?

And you can’t forget Robert Downey Junior, who’s rocking a long platinum wig with his pink ombré nails.

Something tells me Chris Evans isn’t going to forget Black Twitter anytime soon.