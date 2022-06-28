Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Serum Leaves Skin ‘Firm & Hydrated’ After 1 Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Our number one skin goal is always a flawless glow, regardless of the season, occasion or latest TikTok trend. We want a filter-like dewy complexion to flaunt everywhere we go, but it’s not always that easy to achieve. There are so many products that claim to give you that glow factor, and we found one that actually delivers on its promises, according to shoppers.

Avène’s RetrinAL Advanced Correcting Serum is a lightweight, fast-absorbing serum that hydrates your skin for up to 24 hours. It wears many different hats in that it softens the look of fine lines and wrinkles, smooths uneven texture and adds radiance to dull skin.

It does all of this with the help of bakuchiol, a plant-derived retinol alternative that remains gentle on the skin, to combat visible signs of aging, along with powerhouse hyaluronic acid to plump skin. Additionally, niacinamide brightens your complexion, vitamin E protects against free radicals and Avène thermal spring water softens and calms skin.

If there’s anything we want to apply all over our face, it’s this amazing concoction of skin-saving ingredients. We’re not the only ones who stan this serum.

“The serum is lightweight, spreads and absorbs easily and the dispenser cap is genius!” raved one five-star reviewer. “I have seen a significant softening and reduction of the fine lines around my eyes and mouth.”

For plump, firm and radiant skin, Avène’s RetrinAL Advanced Correcting Serum is where it’s at.

Perfect for all skin types, use this anti-aging serum in both the morning and evening after cleansing. Make sure to bring the product down to your neck and décolleté to fight wrinkles in those areas, as well. Avène also recommends putting on sunscreen after your morning serum application.

“Despite using this serum for only a week, I know this is a five-star product. My skin was glowing after the first use and looked firm and hydrated,” wrote one shopper.

“I have been using the serum for about two weeks. It gives a nice glow to the skin, is hydrating, and gentle enough for rosacea-prone sensitive skin,” wrote another reviewer.

It won’t be long before your skin also has the incredible glow all of the reviewers are gushing over. Don’t wait for another second to grab your bottle of Avène’s RetrinAL Advanced Correcting Serum for $78.

Use this multi-tasking gel as a moisturizer, overnight mask and eye cream to give your skin all the hydration and dewiness.

Or, opt for the RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream. It contains retinaldehyde, one of the mildest of all the retinoids, to blur wrinkles and brighten skin.