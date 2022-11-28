Say Goodbye To Crows Feet With This Product Shoppers Call ‘The Best On The Market’—On Sale For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

For some of us, no matter how much we sleep we still wake up with dark under eye circles. Not only dark circles, but also puffy bags and under eye wrinkles that add years to the face. With that said, there are many products out there designed to rejuvenate the under eye area and if you’re looking for another you’ll want to add Avene’s PhysioLift Eye Cream to your cart before Cyber Monday is over.

Right now, Avene is offering 30 percent off all purchases sitewide when you use the code MONDAY30 at checkout — that brings the price of the eye cream down from $48 to just under $34 if you were to purchase it alone. Additionally, you’ll receive free shipping on all orders and a free two-piece gift with orders over $80. This isn’t a deal you see often, especially from a high-end skincare brand so you’ll want to act fast.

Avene PhysioLift Eye Cream

The eye cream utilizes a patch technology that visibly fills lines, smooths and firms skin, and reduces puffiness and dark circles. And the product is made with key ingredients hyaluronic acid, dextran sulfate, retinaldehyde, ascofilline, and avene thermal spring water. The hyaluronic acid plumps and hydrates while the other ingredients work together to lift, tighten, fill, and brighten the under eye area.

To achieve optimal results, the brand suggests gently dabbing the cream on the contour of the under eye at night. Plus, it’s great for all skin types and is paraben, mineral, and oil-free.

Need more convincing? One reviewer even called this the ‘the best eye cream on the market’ — and with so many products out there that’s one of many testaments to how well this product works. She added, “I have been using it for 3 years on the recommendation of my dermatologist. It has considerably reduced my dark circles, it does not cause me sensitivity and above all the tone and appearance of my droopy eyelids has improved substantially.”

Other reviewers appreciate how lightweight the formula is and how it absorbs into the skin so quickly.