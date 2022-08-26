Hailey Bieber Turns to This Ultra-Nourishing Face Cream When Her Skin Acts Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever I see Hailey Bieber’s forever dewy complexion, my oily, acne-prone skin quakes with envy. I always wonder how the heck her face manages to look so clean, clear and radiant. But, truth be told, Hailey is just like the rest of us. Her skin gets stressed and irritated from time to time, resulting in blemishes, dry patches and a weakened skin barrier. Luckily, there are products that tackle these exact issues, and the model has let us in on her secret weapon.

Alongside Tower 28 Beauty’s SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray and two Rhode Skin products, Mrs. Bieber swears by Avène’s Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream. The ultra-rich, nourishing formula shields skin from external aggressors, heals, hydrates and keeps the skin’s natural barrier healthy.

@haileybieber What i’ve been reaching for this week as my skin has been feeling irritated and inflamed 🤍 @Tower 28 Beauty @rhode @AveneUSA 🤍🤍 ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

In the model’s TikTok, she says her complexion acts up because of stress, travel, lack of sleep, PMS and testing out a new product, which are very common causes of irritated, inflamed skin. Hailey adds that she remedies all of this by applying calming, healing formulas that keep bacteria away. Doesn’t seem like too much to ask for, right?

Avène’s moisturizer fires on all cylinders thanks to its skin-loving ingredients. First off, it contains C+ – Restore, a proprietary postbiotic ingredient that is chock-full of proteins that aid in skin restoration. A copper-zinc sulfate complex maintains a healthy skin environment—which promotes faster recovery—and the brand’s signature thermal spring water soothes skin.

After learning of this stellar trio of ingredients, it makes total sense why Hailey reaches for this cream when her skin is rebelling. Whether you’re in the middle of a stressful work situation, have been on back-to-back flights or can’t seem to get the optimal eight hours of sleep each night, there’s no need to panic when you have Avène’s Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream in your corner.

The formula is free of fragrance, parabens and alcohol, making it ideal for those with sensitive and stressed-out skin. It’s also non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores. Avéne has clearly done the most to make sure your irritated complexion can get back on track as fast as possible.

Hailey isn’t the only person who relies on this moisturizer. The product flaunts an impressive 4.9-star overall rating on Avène’s site.

“My favorite moisturizer ever. I’m not recovering from any procedures, I just love this stuff,” wrote one reviewer. “Combined with the Eau Thermale, it sinks in and doesn’t leave my skin feeling oily. The chronic dry patches and itchiness I used to feel are gone. My skin is clearer than ever before—I’ve never used any moisturizer that does such a great job!”

Another one wrote, “Cicalfate Restorative cream is the best cream I have ever used. I tried so many creams and I can tell everyone this cream heals your skin, calms red skin and is hydrating. I use it every day.”

Get your hands on the Hailey Bieber-approved Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream to leave your dry, irritated skin in the past.