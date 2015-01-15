Beauty And The Real Girl: The Hair Product That’s Like A Keratin Treatment Every Time You Shower

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

The flatiron is in several ways a double-edged sword. It’s the easiest and most convenient way to get straight hair, but in doing so damages your hair to no end. What to do? Do we stop washing our hair once styled? Do we go so far as to perm it all straight? Thank God it’s 2015 and we have the technology to set your hair straight (literally). Keratin treatments cost a pretty penny though so good thing beauty writer, Kara Nesvig, put us on to Aveda’s Naturally Straight. Over time, it trains your hair to hang loose and smooth out. Even for those seeking some calming to wavy or curly hair, Naturally Straight serves as a deep conditioning system, smoothing strands– kind of like a mini keratin treatment every time you shower.

“When I started working for Aveda last summer, they were launching a new product called Naturally Straight. It claimed to progressively straighten your hair with every use, like a temporary keratin treatment. I don’t wear my hair straight often, so what I love about Naturally Straight is that it also works as a leave-in to define my waves and calm down the frizz that wants so badly to pouf up in my freshly-washed hair. If I use it as a straightening agent and set it with a flat iron (you need heat to activate its magic ingredients), it keeps my hair straight even in the humid Minnesota summer.”

(Where to Buy: Aveda Naturally Straight, $26 at Aveda.com)