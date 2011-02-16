Aveda Invades New York

With products based purely on the essences of flowers and plants, Aveda’s products truly capture all that is beautiful. Aveda hair, skin, and makeup are all designed to take care of the consumer as well as the earth. Even though the high valued brand is a veteran compared to some newcomers, it has yet to conquer beauty’s biggest market — that is until now.

Aveda recently announced plans for two New York based expansions: a relaunch of their flagship salon in Tribeca and a collaborative project with the Chopra Center and Spa in midtown.

The Chopra Spa, under the direction of mind & body physician Dr. Deepak Chopra, is offering four new treatments: the Chakra Balancing Massage, the Green Science Facial, the Enbrightenment Facial, and the Outer Peace Facial.

Each process exclusively uses Aveda skincare products. The Aveda signature spa treatment features a deep tissue and reflexology procedure, an anti-aging and firming process, revitalizing facial toning, and a blemish-fighting cleansing.

The Tribeca flagship is scheduled to open in September; until then you can find Aveda products at aveda.com and enjoy organic-inspired treatments at Chopra Center and Spa.

To book appointments visit chopracenterny.com.