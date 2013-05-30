The One Thing: Aveda Brilliant Emollient Finishing Gloss

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

Summer is approaching and keeping hair moisturized tends to become an issue between all of the chlorine, salt water and sun. When all of these problems combine and result in summer frizz, our hair needs everything it can possibly get to stay in tip-top shape. Because no one wants hair that feels like it’s weighed down, a lightweight treatment is the best way to go. Aveda Brilliant Emollient Finishing Gloss offers the service your hair needs all summer long. Working overtime for a great hair day, the product smoothes ends, conditions hair and adds shine. Who doesn’t want perfect hair after all of summers adventures?

What Makes it Different:

The gloss has Rice Bran Oil, which is known to have SPF in it! Also, the oil aids in prevention of prematurely graying hair, and it strengthens the roots of your hair.

The compact packaging is great for on the go, so just stick it in your purse or beach bag for easy application throughout the day or after a swim.

Its multi-use! Mix a little bit of the gloss into your daily lotion for some added moisture to your skin if your lotion isn’t handy.

Why it’s the One Thing:

The formula is light and can be used in dry hair alone, or with damp hair mixed in with other styling products. Considering we want to use as few products as possible during the summer, we love this little wonder for being able to multi-task and deliver results.

Where to Buy: Aveda Brilliant Emollient Finishing Gloss, $27, Aveda.com



More Summer Hair From Beauty High:

How to Prep Your Hair For Summer

10 Summer Beauty Tips From the Victoria’s Secret Angels

101 Tips For a Better Hair Day