‘Avatar’ Makeup Artist Tegan Taylor Spills On How To Get The Na’vi Look

Tegan Taylor applying MoCap Ink to Zoe Saldana for ‘Avatar.’

The MTV Movie Awards is slated for June 6, and in the running for Best Movie, Best Kiss, Best Fight, Best Villain, Biggest Badass Star and just about every other category is the biggest blockbuster to date. We’re talking about Avatar, of course the groundbreaking movie that grossed $242 million worldwide for its opening weekend. But with blue possibly the favorite color of the year, we think the digitally enhanced Na’vi has something to do with it. What few people know is that the people who inhabited Pandora were created in part by makeup artist Tegan Taylor.

Taylor has worked on numerous digitally enhanced films such as A Christmas Carol, Angelina Jolie’s sexy version of Beowulf and Polar Express and has worked among some of Hollywood’s greatest talents including James Cameron, Steven Spielberg, Anthony Hopkins and Sigourney Weaver. Below she teaches us a bit about the technology behind the process, and what she has planned for the future.

StyleCaster: Your work on Avatar was amazing. Who knew it was more than special effects at work! How were you able to bring the characters to life with makeup?

Tegan Taylor: A lot of what we did was a blend of makeup application and technology. My product, called MoCap Ink was put on the faces for computer recognition. Our advanced computer technology enables us to use pigments with phosphorescent properties so the computers can pick up the colors. The actors then get scanned so the visual effects team can pick up the features and their movements.



Tegan Taylor applying MoCap Ink to Seth Green during “Mars Needs Moms.” Photos Courtesy of Tegan Taylor.



That sounds more scientific than your average makeup chair. Can you walk us through the application process on an average shoot day?

Using my customized application brushes and trays which I created especially for the movie, it would take about 45 minutes to create a detailed facial grid of marks on each actors face so that we could capture their specific movements.

Is your makeup line used in every digital movie that you work on?

MoCap Ink is constantly evolving I alter it for each new project that I work on. To learn more about it you can visit mocapink.com as the technology is really quite in-depth!



Tegan Taylor with Jim Carrey during ‘A Christmas Carol.’

What projects do you have in the pipeline?



Mars Needs Moms comes out next year as well as The Adventures of TinTin, which was directed by Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson and is fabulous! I also just finished working on Yellow Submarine.

Digital Makeup Specialist Tegan Taylor has been on the cutting edge of her field for the past decade. Tegan’s versatile skills and experience have lead her work as Make Up Department head for numerous high profile features. In addition to being an accomplished makeup artist, Tegan’s specialty is makeup effects used in advanced digital filmmaking. She has worked closely with many of the leading visual effects companies today: Weta Digital, Sony Imageworks, Giant Studios and Robert Zemeckis’ Image Mover Digital.

