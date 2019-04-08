Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Got Rainbow Hair and Now I Want Rainbow Hair

It seems like every time Reese Witherspoon and her daughter step out on the red carpet all anyone can talk about is how much they look alike—and they do. But thanks to Ava Phillippe’s rainbow hair, the duo look a bit more like mother and daughter instead of sisters. Phillippe’s colorful shade is so creative and cool, it has us wondering if the 19-year old is heading to Coachella this weekend, where colorful hair and bold beauty looks reign supreme.

This isn’t the first time Phillippe (her father is actor Ryan Phillippe) tried pastel hair. In the past few years, she’s had stunning pink hair and faded blue, but this just might be our favorite look yet. The photo she shared to Instagram shows a laid-back multi-colored style that actually follows the colors on the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green and so on. It’s an eye-catching effect that will fade beautifully.

Needless to say, fans are obsessed with her hair. One person commented, “My favorite color you have had yet!” and another wrote “Omg So beautiful, I love the colors!!! So Cool.” I have a feeling mom Reese loves it too, as she’s always supporting her daughter in everything she does.

Now, if you’re seeing this hair and wanting it for yourself, I totally feel you. Phillippe’s hair is making me crave a colorful makeover. But proceed with caution as these looks can damage your strands, especially if you have darker hair and need to bleach first. If your hair is naturally light like Phillippe’s, you can always try a temporary color spray, such as the super-popular Kristin Ess Tempory Tint, or L’Oreal Paris Colorista 1-Day Hair Color Spray. That way when you’re totally over the pastel hue, you can jump in the shower and wash it right out. We’re not sure if Phillippe’s hair is temporary or permanent but either way, we’re hoping she keeps it up for a bit—especially through LGBTQ Pride Month in June.

