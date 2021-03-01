Ava Phillippe Looks Nothing Like Mom Reese Witherspoon With Bold Purple Hair

You can’t talk about Ava Phillippe without mentioning how much she looks like her mom, Reese Witherspoon. It might get a little annoying to the 21-year-old but the duo seems to appreciate it and poke fun with twinning looks. But we’re not going to talk about their look-alike days now. Instead, we’re drooling over Phillippe’s purple hair she did with Hally, a new hair color brand.

In fact, Phillippe actually worked with the company on the shade called Purple Ava-lanche. “As some who regularly colors her hair at home, Ava’s perspective was so valuable throughout our five-month development process,” said Kathryn Winokur, CEO and founder of Hally, in a statement. “We loved creating this custom dusty, lilac shade with her.” The new brand is all about gentle color to help you dye your hair at home without damaging your strands.

Hally’s Color Cloud isn’t a pigment-depositing conditioner. This is demi-permanent hair color, what the brand calls the first ammonia-free foam hair dye. It’s infused with nourishing extracts to be gentle on hair. If purple isn’t your jam, there’s also Atomic Blonde (a light ash blonde), Cola Coaster (a soft brown) and Rose Gold (a warm pink-blonde).

Each extremely aesthetic kit comes with foaming developer, latex-free gloves, undereye gels (to chill while you’re waiting to process), two hair clips and de-stress putty. There’s no need to make a last-minute run to the store because everything you need is in the box.

Purple Ava-lanche will only be available until April 30 so if you want to steal Ava’s look, don’t wait.