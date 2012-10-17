Nail Colors Inspired by Autumn Leaves to Wear Now

Now that we’re full swing into fall, we’re inspired by the colors of the autumn leaves on the sidewalks. Bright reds, oranges, and yellows are great for nail colors so why not take some inspiration from the fallen leaves and choose your next nail color based on fall? Paint your nails all one color or create nail art with three colors for full effect. Take a break from the deep hues and try a bright orange or yellow.

Check out the slideshow for fall inspired nail colors to wear now. Don’t forget to tweet us your nail art to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall and you may be featured in our next #NailCall!