Danielle Emig
by
Nail Colors Inspired by Autumn Leaves to Wear Now
Now that we’re full swing into fall, we’re inspired by the colors of the autumn leaves on the sidewalks. Bright reds, oranges, and yellows are great for nail colors so why not take some inspiration from the fallen leaves and choose your next nail color based on fall? Paint your nails all one color or create nail art with three colors for full effect. Take a break from the deep hues and try a bright orange or yellow.

Check out the slideshow for fall inspired nail colors to wear now. Don’t forget to tweet us your nail art to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall and you may be featured in our next #NailCall!

Click through to find out what hues you need to deck your nails in all of fall's best shades (of leaves, that is).

Lancôme Vernis in Love in Madame Tulipe, $15, macys.com

OPI Nail Polish in The "It" Color, $6.99, beautyencounter.com

Dior Vernis in Amazonia, $23, dior.com

Essie Nail Polish in Orange is Obvious, $8, macys.com

Butter London in West End Wonderland, $14, sephora.com

NARS Nail Polish in Vivid Orange, $18, sephora.com

Zoya Nail Polish in Ginger, $8, zoya.com

MAC Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Vintage Vamp, $16, maccosmetics.com

Zoya Nail Polish in Goldie, $8, zoya.com

Illamasqua Nail Varnish in Throb, $14, sephora.com

