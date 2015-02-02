Meet the Weird YouTube Trend Giving Women ‘Brain Orgasms’

Picture that feeling you get when someone whispers in your ear, strokes your skin with a soft feather, or brushes the back of your hair. It’s that nice tingling that starts in your head and scalp and spreads down your spine: We’ve all experienced it, but probably weren’t able to explain exactly what the feeling was.

The mysterious feeling is called Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) and is driving perhaps the weirdest wellness trend to hit the internet. Right now AMSR videos are clocking up clicks on YouTube, with followers comparing the feeling to a “brain orgasm” or “brain massage,” and claiming that the videos help them sleep while reducing stress and anxiety.

One particularly popular AMSR YouTube channel is GentleWhispering, run by Maria, a 28-year-old Russian woman currently living in Maryland. Amazingly, her videos have garnered over 87 million views from fellow pleasure-seekers. Maria assumes different roles in the short clips–she could be a librarian one day and a hairstylist the next–and fills the video by undergoing mundane activities, including flipping through a magazine, tapping the back of a hair brush, or blowing incense smoke.

The concept operates under the idea that certain sounds, actions, and voices can trigger feelings of pleasure, euphoria, and deep relaxation.

It might sound bizarre and new-agey, and there really isn’t any hard scientific data to back claims that AMSR has health benefits, but fans suggest adopting at don’t-knock-it-’til-you-try-it mentality. So, in the spirit of keeping an open mind, here’s one of Maria’s most-watched videos, which she created for the Washington Post to introduce curious readers to the wonderful and weird world of ASMR videos. Enjoy.