Why Australian Beauty Is Finally as Popular as K-Beauty

Photo: Allison Kahler

As someone who categorizes her skin-care habits as “Type A,” K-beauty is something I’ve naturally gravitated toward. There’s a constant emphasis put on multistep routines and new innovations that I can’t help but love, and more often than not, the products recommended actually do what they’re supposed to. It is my belief that everyone should have their own unique beauty philosophy, but there’s also no harm in adopting the healthy outlook of those different from yours.

Up until a few weeks ago, K-beauty was the only thing I felt I could really relate to. That is, until I noticed a steady stream of Australian beauty brands coming across my desk. So what gives? Well, now that people actually care about the stuff going into the lotions and potions, brands that utilize all-natural or plant-derived ingredients are finally getting the attention they deserve. And most Australian beauty brands fall under this umbrella.

MORE: 23 Top-Rated Products for Kick-Starting a Clean Beauty Routine

According to Kim and Zoe Roebuck, cofounders of Dr. Roebuck’s, there’s a strong focus on clean, locally sourced and sustainable products in both Australia and New Zealand. Both places are rich in resources, and in an effort to keep those places alive and thriving, citizens place great importance on reducing their carbon footprints as much as possible.

“The beauty philosophy is very simple, and it’s all about ‘less is more.’ For example, a lot of people we meet are surprised by how little makeup Kim and I wear—sometimes to their dismay. Most people in Australia and New Zealand believe that clean beauty is synonymous with healthy skin, as we are more educated on the importance of clean, natural ingredients,” they said. “We also age gracefully and naturally here—we’re not scared of wrinkles, but we like to keep our skin and body as healthy as possible. This speaks to our overall wellness philosophy: It’s not just about what you apply to the skin, but what you put in your body as well!”

MORE: 20 Small-Batch Beauty Brands to Try for a Cleaner Routine

Right now, the buzziest ingredients coming from Down Under are a reflection of the simple yet effective routine most Aussies swear by: a natural cleanser, body wash, face cream, body moisturizer, and lots of clean sunscreen!

According to Kim and Zoe, these are the most popular ones:

Caviar lime extract: Gently improves skin exfoliation with an innovative process through TRPV3, resulting in a smoother, brighter, and more even skin complexion.

Kakadu plum extract: The world’s highest source of vitamin C! It stimulates the expression of SVCT-I (the skin’s vitamin C transporter), improves skin luminosity, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

Maritech bright: A certified-organic ingredient extracted from the Tasmanian seaweed and marine waters, which is the purest seawater on the planet. It combines fucoidan with powerful antioxidant activity and has been clinically proven to significantly increase radiance and brightening of the skin.

Wild plum harvest: A bioactive complex composed of indigenous Australian plums, which nourishes, moisturizes, and invigorates the skin.

Tazman pepper: A Tasmanian polygodial-rich pepper extract known for its immediate and clinically proven soothing and calming benefits.  

Wildberry harvest: A bioactive complex of indigenous Australian “super berries” that protect, nourish, and hydrate the skin.

Australian-made hyaluronic acid: Extracted from fermented plants, this natural hyaluronic acid is able to deeply penetrate the skin for real, effective results due to its low molecular weight!

Australian manuka honey: This local honey is globally known for its healing and soothing properties. We use only the most natural, high-grade sources in our products.

MORE: The Beginner’s Guide to Understanding Clean Beauty

If you want to give A-beauty a spin, get familiar with 21 of the most popular brands ahead.

STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Aesop Hwyl Eau de Parfum
Aesop Hwyl Eau de Parfum

Headquartered in Melbourne, this brand creates its hair and skin products using plant-derived and laboratory-made ingredients.

$125 at Aesop

Photo: Aesop
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Becca Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation
Becca Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation

This Sephora favorite was founded by Rebecca Morice Williams, a native of Australia.

$44 at Becca

Photo: Becca
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Dr. Roebuck's Hydrating Face Moisturizer
Dr. Roebuck's Hydrating Face Moisturizer

Kim and Zoe were inspired by both their home country and parents, who were doctors.

$45 at Sephora

Photo: Dr. Roebuck's
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Frank Body Shimmer Scrub
Frank Body Shimmer Scrub

That's right, this coffee body scrub is Australian made and owned.

$19.95 at Frank Body

Photo: Frank Body
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Girl Undiscovered Stars Aligning Face Elixir Oil
Girl Undiscovered Stars Aligning Face Elixir Oil

The ingredients in this brand, run by a female collective partly based in New Zealand, go beyond the "organic" label and are sourced directly from the wild, in their natural habitats.

$65 at Girl Undiscovered 

Photo: Girl Undiscovered
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Grown Alchemist Nourishing Conditioner
Grown Alchemist Nourishing Conditioner

The philosophy of this brand is using botanical ingredients and powerful natural actives to create powerful formulas using artificial chemicals.

$28 at Revolve

Photo: Grown Alchemist
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Inika Organic Long Lash Vegan Mascara
Inika Organic Long Lash Vegan Mascara

This clean makeup brand has won more than two dozen beauty awards for its safe yet effective products.

$33 at Inika Organic

Photo: Inika Organic
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Jurlique Balancing Foaming Cleanser
Jurlique Balancing Foaming Cleanser

All of this brand's ingredients are grown and extracted from the Adelaide Hills in South Australia.

$30 at Jurlique

Photo: Jurlique
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Lipstick Queen Frog Prince
Lipstick Queen Frog Prince

The founder of this quirky lip color line is Australian native Poppy King.

$25 at Lipstick Queen

Photo: Lipstick Queen
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Sans Ceuticals Moisture + Protein Infusion
Sans Ceuticals Moisture + Protein Infusion

In addition to founding this hair-care brand, New Zealander Lucy Vincent has also had three thriving hair and beauty salons, as well as leading high-fashion editorials.

$35 at Sans Ceuticals

Photo: Sans Ceuticals
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Alpha H Liquid Gold
Alpha H Liquid Gold

Australian owned and operated, this brand's main focus is providing anti-aging solutions for the skin.

$59.95 at Alpha H

Photo: Alpha H
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Go-To Exfoliating Swipeys
Go-To Exfoliating Swipeys

Australian beauty editor and author Zoë Foster Blake founded this brand, vowing to use pure, plant-derived ingredients in every product.

$35 at Go-To

Photo: Go-To
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Lano 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm
Lano 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm

Kirsten Carriol’s lip-care brand is 100 percent natural and cruelty-free.

$16.95 at Ulta

Photo: Lano
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | LUCAS' Papaw Ointment
Lucas' Papaw Ointment

The papaya used in this celebrity favorite is sourced from Queensland.

$5.99 at Priceline Pharmacy

Photo: LUCAS
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Sienna Byron Bay Nail Polish in Sol
Sienna Byron Bay Nail Polish in Sol

This brand was first introduced to residents of the local Byron Bay community before being introduced to the rest of the world.

$25 at Sienna Byron Bay

Photo: Sienna Byron Bay
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | The Beauty Chef Glow Advanced Inner Beauty Powder
The Beauty Chef Glow Advanced Inner Beauty Powder

Carla Oates created this brand after learning she could alleviate her eczema and allergies from the inside out.

$59.95 at The Beauty Chef

Photo: The Beauty Chef
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Musq Corrector Yellow
Musq Corrector Yellow

Created in Australia, most of the products from this brand include an ingredient that's native to its home country.

$27.17 at Musq

Photo: Musq
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Model Co Luminosity Skin Highlighter
Model Co Luminosity Skin Highlighter

This makeup brand is cruelty-free and PETA-certified.

$28 at Model Co

Photo: Model Co
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Mint Skin Mud Rosa Mask
Mint Skin Mud Rosa Mask

This skin-care brand prides itself on providing quality, natural products for an affordable price.

$18.95 at Mint Skin

Photo: Mint Skin
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | Asarai Come Clean Cleanser
Asarai Come Clean Cleanser

The expert naturopath who founded this brand is committed to sourcing only botanicals sans harmful added-on ingredients.

$29.95 at Asarai

Photo: Asarai
STYLECASTER | Australian Beauty Brands | One Seed Devotion Perfume
One Seed Devotion Perfume

These Aussie scents are all-natural and made with at least 80 percent organic content.

$64 at One Seed

Photo: One Seed

