Why Australian Beauty Is Finally as Popular as K-Beauty

As someone who categorizes her skin-care habits as “Type A,” K-beauty is something I’ve naturally gravitated toward. There’s a constant emphasis put on multistep routines and new innovations that I can’t help but love, and more often than not, the products recommended actually do what they’re supposed to. It is my belief that everyone should have their own unique beauty philosophy, but there’s also no harm in adopting the healthy outlook of those different from yours.

Up until a few weeks ago, K-beauty was the only thing I felt I could really relate to. That is, until I noticed a steady stream of Australian beauty brands coming across my desk. So what gives? Well, now that people actually care about the stuff going into the lotions and potions, brands that utilize all-natural or plant-derived ingredients are finally getting the attention they deserve. And most Australian beauty brands fall under this umbrella.

According to Kim and Zoe Roebuck, cofounders of Dr. Roebuck’s, there’s a strong focus on clean, locally sourced and sustainable products in both Australia and New Zealand. Both places are rich in resources, and in an effort to keep those places alive and thriving, citizens place great importance on reducing their carbon footprints as much as possible.

“The beauty philosophy is very simple, and it’s all about ‘less is more.’ For example, a lot of people we meet are surprised by how little makeup Kim and I wear—sometimes to their dismay. Most people in Australia and New Zealand believe that clean beauty is synonymous with healthy skin, as we are more educated on the importance of clean, natural ingredients,” they said. “We also age gracefully and naturally here—we’re not scared of wrinkles, but we like to keep our skin and body as healthy as possible. This speaks to our overall wellness philosophy: It’s not just about what you apply to the skin, but what you put in your body as well!”

Right now, the buzziest ingredients coming from Down Under are a reflection of the simple yet effective routine most Aussies swear by: a natural cleanser, body wash, face cream, body moisturizer, and lots of clean sunscreen!

According to Kim and Zoe, these are the most popular ones:

Caviar lime extract: Gently improves skin exfoliation with an innovative process through TRPV3, resulting in a smoother, brighter, and more even skin complexion.

Kakadu plum extract: The world’s highest source of vitamin C! It stimulates the expression of SVCT-I (the skin’s vitamin C transporter), improves skin luminosity, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

Maritech bright: A certified-organic ingredient extracted from the Tasmanian seaweed and marine waters, which is the purest seawater on the planet. It combines fucoidan with powerful antioxidant activity and has been clinically proven to significantly increase radiance and brightening of the skin.

Wild plum harvest: A bioactive complex composed of indigenous Australian plums, which nourishes, moisturizes, and invigorates the skin.

Tazman pepper: A Tasmanian polygodial-rich pepper extract known for its immediate and clinically proven soothing and calming benefits.

Wildberry harvest: A bioactive complex of indigenous Australian “super berries” that protect, nourish, and hydrate the skin.

Australian-made hyaluronic acid: Extracted from fermented plants, this natural hyaluronic acid is able to deeply penetrate the skin for real, effective results due to its low molecular weight!

Australian manuka honey: This local honey is globally known for its healing and soothing properties. We use only the most natural, high-grade sources in our products.

If you want to give A-beauty a spin, get familiar with 21 of the most popular brands ahead.