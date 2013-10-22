Australia Bans Tanning Beds

When you look at the direct link between the use of tanning beds and the rate of skin cancer cases, it seems like a no brainer to get rid of tanning beds. But, since the popularity of tanning has seemingly only gone up over the years and businesses know they have customers, the salon service becomes a grey area. It seems there’s a light at the end of the orange tunnel, however, after Australia’s recent announcement to ban all tanning beds.

With a continent known for its beautiful beaches and sun worshipping lifestyle, it’s hard to believe that tanning beds were even thought of as necessary in Australia. But, of course, people get accustomed to looking sun-kissed, and even Australians fell for the fake tan game. Having some of the highest rates for skin cancer in the world, 80% of Australia’s new cancer cases diagnosed each year are skin cancer, which caused 2,000 deaths in 2011. Those are some seriously disturbing statistics, especially when you consider that 1in 6 cases of melanoma in Australians aged 18-29 would have been prevented if tanning beds weren’t a factor.

MORE: 30% of White Girls Are Hitting Up Tanning Beds, Study Says

The Australian government couldn’t ignore this link, and has decided that tanning beds will officially be banned from the end of 2014. Of course, there’s some backlash involved; lawmakers are concerned that manufacturers will begin selling tanning beds to the public, which has already been happening. In New South Wales, beds were offered at drastically discounted prices on online auction websites after the ban was announced. We’re hoping that at-home tanning beds won’t become a trend, and that Australians and the rest of the world will stop putting themselves in harm’s way for the sake of tan skin. This ban from the government is certainly a step in the right direction.

[WSJ]

Image via Hans Neleman/Getty Images