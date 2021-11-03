This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Might Be Why Victoria Beckham’s Skin Always Looks So D*mn Good

Victoria Beckham has been influencing beauty, fashion, and pop culture from her Spice Girls days all the way up to now. We look to her when we want to know which lip color to choose, but besides her signature makeup, she has a flawless complexion, too. Beckham is skin goals, and I think we’d all love to know the secret weapon that gives her that youthful glow.

In a recent interview with Byrdie, she unveiled some of her beauty mainstays, and one hero product that stood out to us is a super soothing moisturizing cream.

“For night, if I am feeling super dry, I use Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream,“ she said. This celeb-favorite anti-aging moisturizer that Jennifer Aniston, Gigi Hadid, and Kim Kardashian are all fans of, so it’s no surprise that Beckham also keeps this staple in her rotation.

This plumping moisturizer uses the power of omega fatty acids and hyaluronic acid to moisturize and put life back into dull skin. The formula is packed to the brim with all sorts of skin saviors, which makes sense given that it’s crafted by one of the world’s most renowned skincare experts.

The brain behind the brand, Professor Augustinus Bader, is a globally recognized biomedical scientist and physician, and also a pioneer in stem cell research. So, while there’s a ton of scientific jargon involved with The Rich Cream, let us explain how it has become such a hit with Beckham and loads of other celebs.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The brand’s patented TFC8 technology remains at the heart of what makes this cream so effective. It triggers the stem cells you already have to repair and renew your skin. This complex engages natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins, and synthesized molecules to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, giving you a more youthful and radiant complexion.

Combatting visible signs of aging is definitely at the top of this cream’s agenda, but moisturizing is right there with it. The formula enlists hyaluronic acid to plump your skin and help it retain moisture better. Meanwhile, omega fatty acids, linoleic acid, and evening primrose oil also moisturize and soothe your skin. The product is vegan, gluten-free, and GMO-free, as well.

If you want to really get the full Beckham skincare experience, she also revealed to Byrdie that her own products, the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum and the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, have completely transformed her skin.

It’s easy to see how this line-reducing, skin-softening cream rose to fame among practically everyone in Hollywood. Take a page from Beckham and incorporate the one-of-a-kind anti-aging Rich Cream into your skincare routine, too.