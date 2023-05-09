Augustinus Bader’s New Cleanser Brightens My Skin & Keeps It Clear from Breakouts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a skincare obsessive like I am, chances are you know all about Augustinus Bader. If not, the TL;DR is Bader (the man, not the brand) is a biomedical scientist and physician and one of the foremost experts in the field of stem cell biology. His brand of skincare is loved by celebs like Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie. So, when there’s a new launch, the beauty world pays attention. That’s what happened with The Foaming Cleanser, the newest face wash from the science-backed brand. As someone with pretty sensitive, dry skin, as well as both breakouts and fine lines (thanks, 30s!) I’m picky about what I put on my face. Here’s what I think about the soon-to-be cult-fave.

First, let me tell you a little about the cleanser. It has a lightweight cream-to-foam texture that suds up when you get it working. But if you’re worried foam cleansers are drying, you don’t have to think about that here. You can feel the difference. It cleans my face, removing all traces of makeup (even sunscreen!) without making my skin feel dry and tight. Even though that squeaky clean feeling can be satisfying, it actually happens when too many natural oils are removed from your skin and your moisture barrier is crying out for help.

So, what’s in this cleanser that keeps your moisture barrier healthy? Well, there’s niacinimide to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles (as well as plump skin), Orobanche Rapum extract to gently promote exfoliation, Langsat Leaf extract to reduce the look of hyperpigmentation and vitamin C to support collagen production and brighten the complexion. Of course, there’s also the brand’s famous TFC8 ingredient, a proprietary, skin cellular-renewing technology made up of amino acids, vitamins and synthesized molecules.

Because this is a cleanser, you’re not getting as much of the TFC8 as you would with a leave-on product. So, while you’re shopping, pick up some of my other faves, below.

