5 Actually Affordable Dupes for Augustinus Bader The Cream

You’ve probably heard celebrities, beauty editors like us or your favorite influencers praise Augustinus Bader. He’s a world-leading expert in regenerative medicine and his brand includes face and body cream that’s deeply hydrating and skin-plumping. But innovation doesn’t come cheap. Whether self-isolation has you counting your pennies or it’s just not in your budget, there are some great Augustinus Bader The Cream dupes. It’s his most iconic product, after all.

While looking for an alternative product, you want to search for similar ingredients that promise similar outcomes. Nothing is ever going to be exactly like the original and if you want to buy Augustinus Bader The Cream ($170 for 30mL at Violet Grey), chances are, you’ll love it. You can have more than one love, though, and these alternatives are seriously great. Just like The Cream, these picks deeply hydrate, calm redness, plump skin and even strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier.

These rich creams are best for those with normal or dry skin types, though oily and combination skin can absolutely use sparingly with an oil-free cleanser. Apply them to clean, dry skin morning or night, though at night is when you’ll get the best cell turnover. It’s called beauty sleep for a reason. The best rule of thumb is to apply your skincare from the lightest (thinness) to the heaviest (thickest). That means most of the time, these rich creams will go on last. Feel free to also apply them where you need hydration the most. I like to pat a heavier cream in the middle of my face last because I get flaky around my nose. These are a game-changer.

Bioderma Sensibio Rich Cream

This sensitive-skin friendly lotion is a favorite for the way it calms redness and rosacea with vitamin E and canola oils.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream

Those with dry skin love the way Skin Food hydrates and plumps the face with essential fatty acids, vitamin E and organic pansy.

Embryolisse Artist Secret Intense Smooth Radiant Complexion

We’re big fans of the way this cream uses hyaluronic acid and natural polysaccharides to plump and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream

This ceramide moisturizer works to strengthen the natural skin barrier with vitamin F and coconut.

Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

Though it’s called a mask, you can leave this rich cream on overnight and let the Maqui, vitamin C and squalane plump skin.

