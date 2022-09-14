Reviewers ‘Haven’t Seen a Single Hair Fall’ Since Using This Celeb Stylist-Approved Shampoo & Conditioner

Scroll To See More Images

Chances are you’ve heard whispers of Augustinus Bader’s crème de la crème of skincare (or perhaps even tried iconic formulas like The Rich Cream yourself). The brand has a long list of notable admirers, including The Kardashians, Victoria Beckham, Kate Bosworth and Alexa Chung, among others. It’s for good reason: The line-up of luxury products was founded by Professor Augustinus Bader, who devoted more than 30 years of research to them. And now, the brand has applied those same findings to haircare in the form of six high-quality gems.

Per the brand’s website, the line leans on TFC8 patented technology to condition your hair’s micro-environment while encouraging cellular renewal and natural hair growth. With consistent use, any of the products aim to bring healthier, stronger and fuller-looking hair that is less prone to breakage. A combination of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules naturally in the body are included in the formulas, rectifying a variety of hair concerns from shedding to excess frizz to heat styling damage.

While the scalp treatment, hair oil, leave-in hair treatment are all worthy of a place in your arsenal, reviewers have raved the most about the line’s shampoo and conditioner. In fact, one shopper said they haven’t “seen a single hair [fall] out of their head” since implementing the shampoo into their daily regimen.

The Shampoo

“I have very fine hair and the shampoo offers me volume beyond anything I have known,” raved one. “I’m having compliments about how healthy my hair looks. I’m beginning to love my hair! I also had a troublesome itchy dry patch on my scalp for a long time, and it has now disappeared. The Shampoo is excellent for scalp problems. I’m hooked….. thanks to Augustinus Bader!”

“This product delivers what it promises. My hair was thinning and it has helped with growth and fullness,” shared a second shopper.

Both the shampoo and the conditioner rely on key nutrients and ingredients (such as omega fatty acids including Oat Kernel Oil, Watercress, Indian Cress, and Maca Root extracts, and Vitamin B5) to treat existing damage on the scalp, follicles and strands while preventing future issues from forming from environmental aggressors or overstyling. The hair will not only feel better immediately from the get-go, but receive long-term benefits as well.

Even better, the haircare line comes highly praised by Glen Coco, celebrity hairstylist, who has worked with countless A-listers from Sydney Sweeney to Megan Fox to Becky G. “I always recommend the line to my celebrity clients who often have damaged hair from over styling—the whole collection addresses damage and supports natural hair growth,” Coco shared with the brand, going on to say “I always recommend the line to my celebrity clients who often have damaged hair from over styling—the whole collection addresses damage and supports natural hair growth.”

Treat yourself to the celeb stylist-approved shampoo and conditioner to achieve your fullest, healthiest locks to date.