Pssst—Here’s How You Can Score Augustinus Bader’s Luxury Products For Far, Far Less This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you ever contemplated dropping over $100 on a single skincare product and then ultimately decided not to, I wouldn’t blame you. It’s hard not to think luxury skincare was placed on this earth for specific folks, from celebrities to the mega-rich. But that doesn’t mean you, an average consumer (I’m just guessing here), can’t have access to top-shelf brands, you just have to put on your smart shopper cap—or rely on beauty editors to show you the best way to snag them for less. Luckily, that’s just what I’m here for.

Augustinus Bader has long reigned supreme for its effective formulas that have earned permanent places in a long (and probably unsurprising) list of celebrity routines, from the Kardashians to Hailey Bieber to Victoria Beckham. While it’s unlikely their glowing, youthful complexions can solely be credited to the brand, it is safe to assume the brand’s years of science-backed research and top-tier technology play a pivotal role: Hand crafted by Professor Augustinus Bader in his own laboratory, “Professor Bader is a globally recognized biomedical scientist, physician and one of the foremost experts in the field of stem cell biology and regenerative medicine” per the brand.

Now that we’ve established Augustinus Bader isn’t just mediocre lotions housed in immaculate packaging, like many luxury items on the market (I’m not saying who), let’s get back to how you can score your own bottles for less this month.

Just in time for the holidays, the skincare brand has released a line-up of luxury gift sets featuring their bestsellers—and considering the items included, the ultimate value you’ll be getting versus spending is actually pretty rare. Take The Discovery Duo as an example: Both The Cream and The Rich Cream retail for $280 per 50ml bottle, but in this limited-time set, you can snag both for $505, which is $55 less than if you were to purchase them both separately. Same goes for The Hair Strengthening System (in case you haven’t heard, the brand now offers hair care), which features three items valued at $255 for $205.

Whether a loved one (or yourself) has always yearned to see what all the hype around Augustinus Bader was about, now may be your chance. There’s no telling what additional offerings the brand will be giving in the future, so take advantage of these unexpected deals while you can.

