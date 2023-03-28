TikTok’s Favorite Period-Positive Products Are Now Available at Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I don’t know anyone who gets a period and thinks, wow, this is really fun. But it’s a part of life for many of us and, you know, just biology. But something strange is going on in today’s society and we seem to be going backwards in terms of period equity and stigmas. Since 2020, August has been working to change that with its “period-positive” period products. It’s not just about pads and tampons (though the brand nailed those) but about changing the way we talk about periods.

Founder Nadya Okamoto set out to “reimagine periods to be powerful,” as well as create a community of people who menstruate. We’d say she did just that. August has more than 336K followers on TikTok and Okamoto has more than four million. Through both channels, she and her team advocate and educate about periods for everyone and anyone who menstruates.

Because it’s not just women. And they aren’t “feminine products.” And period products should be free in all school bathrooms. And kids should absolutely be allowed and encouraged to talk about periods at any age. (Sorry, not sorry, Ron DeSantis.)

Pads, tampons and liners might not be free in all public bathrooms (yet), but you can shop August’s sustainable, fragrance-free, organic cotton, BPA-free leak-proof products easier than ever. They’re now at Target! Grab them below.

August Super Tampons

Get 16 super-absorbent, BPA-free tampons that fans swear are the most comfortable out there.

August Night Pads

This 16-pack features super-absorbent pads with eight layers of protection.

August Regular Tampons

Get 16 “regular” tampons designed for moderate flow.

August Panty Liners

Grab this pack of 16 organic cotton panty liners and you’ll have one when you need it.

August Day Pads

This 16-pack contains breathable, absorbent, 100 percent organic cotton pads.

August Day and Night Pads

Shop this 16-pack and get eight “day” and eight “night” pads. The night ones are a bit bigger and more absorbent for a leak-free night.