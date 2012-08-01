August Must Haves: What You Need to Add to Your Shopping List

We don’t really need an excuse to get new beauty products, but if a new month is an acceptable reason to stock up our shelves, we’ll happily take it. August is the Sunday of months, because we still have some summer left, but we all know it’s coming to an end in September. With the last month of summer, we’re seeking to repair any damage we’ve done, add new, more fall-appropriate colors to our beauty wardrobe, and switch up lighter scents in favor of something with a bit more musk.

We’ve put together a list of all of the new beauty products we’re dying to test out this month. From nail polishes, to hair wreckage repair, to a solution to the pain of body hair removal, this list will cover all of your beauty bases. Enjoying the last month of summer is imperative, so this list of items will get you to soak up all there is to enjoy in the month of August.

Flip through the slideshow above and tell us which products you’re planning on testing out this month in the comment section below.