Our August Must-Haves: What We Will Be Stocking Up On

Although the summer isn’t completely over, its end is creeping up on us slowly. While the month of August is often spent making a few more memories and reminiscing back to those previously made, beauty products that transition us from the summer to the fall often get first glance.

A cool new lip color is always exciting for the fall, but a tinted lip balm might be the better option to get our lips back to the soft condition they were in before the sun’s rays got a hold of them. A concealer that will really apply and lock in moisture can always help, no matter the weather, and who could say no to a new fragrance?

More From Beauty High:

15 Best Nail Art Blogs on the Internet

50 Beauty Rules to Break

101 Beauty Tips Every Girl Should Know