Our August Must-Haves: What We Will Be Stocking Up On

Although the summer isn’t completely over, its end is creeping up on us slowly. While the month of August is often spent making a few more memories and reminiscing back to those previously made, beauty products that transition us from the summer to the fall often get first glance.
A cool new lip color is always exciting for the fall, but a tinted lip balm might be the better option to get our lips back to the soft condition they were in before the sun’s rays got a hold of them. A concealer that will really apply and lock in moisture can always help, no matter the weather, and who could say no to a new fragrance?
Our makeup bag is going to get a major overhaul this month.
Flawless lashes never go out of style and LORAC's new mascara with an angled brush can help open the eyes and reach into the corners.
LORAC Cobra Mascara, $20, Sephora.com.
Lorac, Sephora
A little jewel-toned jade will never hurt anyone, especially to tie summer and fall together.
Maybelline Color Tattoo Pure Pigments, $8.99, Drugstore.com.
Maybelline
Summer skin can sometimes be rough to manage and hard to keep soft, so going into fall it's important that we exfoliate and moisturize.
Caudalie Divine Scrub, $38, Sephora.com.
Caudalie, Sephora
Leave-in conditioners are perfect for the beach and in your bag. Transitioning your hair from summer to fall can be rough, so having this on hand at anytime is a plus.
Carol's Daughter Monoi Repairing Anti-Breakage Spray, $24, Sephora.com.
Carol's Daughter
Who doesn't love a new spin on nails for the fall? With the color nude, you can play up the texture with leather.
Nails Inc. Leather Polish, $11, Sephora.com.
Nails Inc., Sephora
Moisturize and conceal the under-eye area at the same time, this way you'll know you went the extra mile to try and banish those dark circles.
Benefit Fake Up Concealer, $24, Sephora.com.
Benefit, Sephora
Want the natural Greek goddess? This soft pinky-brown color is perfect to create that look.
Nars Peloponnese Pure Matte Lipstick, $26, Narscosmetics.com.
Nars
For a change-up from the normal perfume, try a honey scent. Fresh and sweet!
Marc Jacobs Honey, $72, Sephora.com.
Marc Jacobs, Sephora
Because it has many uses, dry shampoo is an essential.
Alterna Bamboo-Style Cleanse Extend Translucent Dry Shampoo, $12, Sephora.com.
Alterna, Sephora
Because warm weather may soon be coming to a close, it's time to definitely start re-moisturizing our skin after being immersed in salt water all summer long.
Laura Mercier Moisture Supreme Foundation, $45, Sephora.com.
Laura Mercier, Sephora
What's better than having two products in one? When you're stressed out about just about everything in your life, a little blush/bronzer duo will most definitely make you feel much better.
Tarte Power Couple Amazonian Clay Blush and Bronzer Duo, $30, Sephora.com.
Tarte, Sephora
Oil absorbing, pore minimizing and redness reducing, who needs anything more? This B6 Vitamin infused priming spray is perfect!
B6 Vitamin Infused Complexion Prep Spray, $33, Sephora.com.
Urban Decay, Sephora
With a great formulation, a highlight can transform your face.
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Rain Strass Edition, $45, Sephora.com.
YSL, Sephora
Because we might need a little color correction from the summer's sun spots, why not give a CC cream a try?
Stila CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 20, $44, Sephora.com.
Stila, Sephora
Because we can all appreciate a great lip balm with a little color.
Covergirl's LipSlick Smoochies Lip Balm, $3.99, Drugstore.com.
Covergirl