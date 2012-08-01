August Agenda: 30 Things We’re Loving This Month

As the summer begins to wind down, it’s time to make sure you’ve checked off everything on your “summer bucket list” and you’re ready for fall. Even though the weather may still be warm, as soon as August begins the only thing that is on our minds is getting ready for the fall season. We need to shop every chance we get to stock up on cute sweaters and boots, and all of the latest beauty products.

This August is no different of course. We’re craving every dark lipstick imaginable, as well as luxe, textured pieces from the runways and a fashionable ponytail or two from John Barrett’s latest enterprise. Click through the slideshow above to see what is on the rest of our agenda for the month, and let us know what is on your agenda in the comments section below!