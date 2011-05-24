Audrey Hepburn’s Updo Is the Most Influential Hairstyle Ever

It’s been fifty years since she first appeared on the big screen as Holly Golightly, and Audrey Hepburn is still inspiring women all over the world with her iconic style and beauty. According to a poll of the UK Hairdressing Council members, the famed updo that Hepburn sported in Breakfast at Tiffany’s is apparently one of the most requested styles in UK salons.

This news should come as no surprise when you consider that this is the same woman who is single-handedly responsible for timeless trends like the LBD, ballet flats and capri pants (just to name a few). I’d be surprised if that 1961 updo wasn’t still at the top of the list in fifty more years that’s just the type of classic elegance Hepburn represents.

She’s a mainstay in the clearest sense of the word. Click through to see the other most-requested hairstyles that made the list. A shaved head, a cartoon character and a Spice Girl all made the top spots.