Aubrey Plaza’s Hair Barrette at the “Child’s Play” Premiere is Scary Good

Aubrey Plaza hit up the “Child’s Play” premiere in Los Angeles Thursday night, walking the red carpet wearing one of the season’s trendiest accessories: a hair clip. But this hair clip wasn’t like any other. Plaza went for a knife-shaped barrette in honor of her scary new Chucky movie. Plaza’s hair might look totally normal from the front, with a deep side part and sleek blowout, but when she turned to the side, you could see a miniature knife right behind her ear. Scary AF.

Plaza’s creepy look was courtesy of Los Angeles-based hairstylist Clayton Hawkins. “Aubrey is so funny and obviously a comedic icon, but she’s also classically beautiful,” Hawkins told Popsugar. “I always try to find the middle ground with her where it’s not just campy or boring beauty. Two weeks ago, when I was thinking about the ‘Child’s Play’ premiere, I was like ‘OMG, what if I did a classic Hollywood blowout and had a tiny knife behind her ear?'”

Hawkins found the Chef’s Knife Hair Clip ($32 Vinca) on Etsy, which is unsurprising considering you can find anything on the independent designer site.

Plaza kept the rest of her look simple and pretty. Makeup artist Kathy Jeung gave her orange-red lips and graphic cat eyes, and stylist Jessica Pastor dressed her in a short floral Carolina Herrera dress.

With new hair clips popping up every day, it has us wondering: are knives the next pearls?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.