The Best At-Home Waxing Kits

Whether you’re new to waxing or just looking for a way to keep smooth in between appointments, at-home wax kits are a staple in today’s day and age. From good old fashioned wax pots to strips, there are a lot of options on the market—so finding the best kit for a DIY wax isn’t always easy.
You also have to take into consideration the pain factor and how certain areas of the body are more sensitive than others—because it’s one thing when you have an aesthetician bring the pain, but it’s a whole different beast when you have to rip those strips off yourself.
These are our seven favorite at-home kits for easy, (almost) pain free waxing. From brows to legs to bikini areas, these options will keep you smooth and hair-free for a fairly small price tag.
Originally published September 2013. Updated March 2017.
Can't afford the salon? These at-home wax kits will keep you smooth without the high price tag.
Photo:
Yagi Studio/Getty Images
The always dependable Sally Hansen has a kit that's to the point. It works for sensitive skin and is even effective on short hair.
Sally Hansen Lavender Spa Body Wax Kit, $10.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Ulta
Bliss' handy kit is stripless—you just smear on the hard wax and pull it off once it has 'shrink-wrapped' to your hair. The wax is a blue color, which not only looks cool, but makes for easy-to-see application. Plus, you just pop the wax in the microwave to heat it up. Simplicity is bliss, indeed.
Bliss Poetic Waxing Kit, $48; at Ulta
Photo:
Ulta
Veet's Easy Wax is the ideal solution for quick touch-ups in between salon appointments to keep hairy situations under control. With a heated roll-on stick that plugs in for optimal warm up time, it's as simple as it is effective.
Veet EasyWax Electrical Roll-On Kit, $25.50; at Walmart
Photo:
Walmart
Gigi's Mini Pro Kit may be your best bet for replicating the spa experience in your bathroom. The kit plays no games and offers you everything you'll need from the appropriate lotions to tools, and even a heater.
Gigi Mini Pro Kit, $59.95; at Folica
Photo:
Folica
Nair's Roll-On Wax is one handy waxing tool. It warms up in 15 minutes and may be one of the easiest applications on this list.
Nair Roll-On Wax, $19.99; at The Medicine Shoppe
Photo:
The Medicine Shoppe
The Extra Strength Brazilian Wax kit is amazing. Between guiding you towards shaping your bikini area and removing even the most coarse hair, you'll get salon results without the salon prices.
Sally Hansen Extra Strength Brazilian Wax, $13.92; at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon
Olay's Facial Hair Removal Duo is formulated in a two-step process, taking no more than 8 minutes to achieve smoothness. It even comes with a Guarding Balm to ease the removal for you, pre-wax off.
Olay Facial Hair Removal Duo, $18.99; at Target
Photo:
Target