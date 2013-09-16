The Best At-Home Waxing Kits

Whether you’re new to waxing or just looking for a way to keep smooth in between appointments, at-home wax kits are a staple in today’s day and age. From good old fashioned wax pots to strips, there are a lot of options on the market—so finding the best kit for a DIY wax isn’t always easy.

You also have to take into consideration the pain factor and how certain areas of the body are more sensitive than others—because it’s one thing when you have an aesthetician bring the pain, but it’s a whole different beast when you have to rip those strips off yourself.

These are our seven favorite at-home kits for easy, (almost) pain free waxing. From brows to legs to bikini areas, these options will keep you smooth and hair-free for a fairly small price tag.

Originally published September 2013. Updated March 2017.