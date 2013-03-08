How To Get The Best At-Home Pedicure This Spring

With spring right around he corner, what better way to celebrate sandal weather than with an at-home pedicure? For the times you need a refresher in between salon trips, can’t make it to the salon or you’re just having a girl’s night in, we’ve got some useful tips for your DIY pedicure. We have laid out step by step instructions on how to get your toes in tip top shape!

The best nail polishes for your pedicure are, of course, the classics. You can’t go wrong with a red, pale pink or nude shade, but if you’re feeling a bit more edgy, bright blue or orange are fun alternatives. If your feeling up to another step, a french pedicure always leaves a polished look when going to an event. To really step out of the box, try some simple nail art on your toes. Click through some of our #NailCall articles for inspiration. Let us know how your at-home pedicure goes in the comment section below!

Image via iStock