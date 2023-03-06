Athena Club’s At-Home Wax Strips Gave Me Dolphin Skin for Under $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Writing about wax strip and shaving creams was such a nostalgic throwback for me. I hadn’t realized that I hadn’t really thought about beauty products in this space since I first started shaving my legs. When you first start out when you’re a preteen or teen, discovering all the new accessories and products is exciting, but when you get older you start to skimp on steps in order to save time. But I’m here to tell you that brands like Athena Club are making shaving not only fun but easier, and their wax strips and refillable razor kits are the hair removal accessories I didn’t know I needed to upgrade in my life.

Athena Club launched online in 2019 with a direct-to-consumer business model and quickly become a success, with a 93 percent second-purchase customer retention rate and over 12,000 five-star reviews, according to the brand. And now, Athena Club is finding its first mass retail home at Target stores across the country. The brand launched on March 5, 2023 in stores and online, and you can check out some of their best products below.

Athena Club Body Wax Strips and Wipes – 30ct

I haven’t waxed since my high school days when I liked discovering every product at Sally’s Beauty Supply, so it was a real surprise to test these babies out and see how efficient at-home waxing has become over the last decade. There’s no warming up necessary here, folks. All you have to do is peel the strips away from each other, place on the leg, and rip them off in a matter of seconds.

Plus, I found you can reuse each strip one time to get two pulls out of them. I used these on my legs and found I needed the entire box for both of them, so just keep that in mind when purchasing. The fact that they’re under $10 for a full at-home wax is unheard of. Keep these on-hand for any last-minute waxing needs, like an unexpected beach trip this summer with your besties.

Athena Club Razor Hook with 2 Blade Cartridges

This is the perfect razor for showers without a lot of storage space. The razor comes with a magnetic stand that you can adhere right to your shower wall. Plus, it comes in five different colors and refills are a breeze.

Athena Club Face Wax Strips Wipes & Serum

I wanted to show the photo of the model using the wax strips instead of the packaging so you can see the size of these babies. You can even cut them to hit a smaller area. Each package comes with 27 strips, post-wax individually wrapped wipes, and even a skin soothing serum that comes in a tiny, on-the-go tube.

Athena Club Cloud Shave Foam

IDK why, but it’s been years since I used an actual shave foam as well. I guess there’s something about getting older and having less time to primp that sent me into a years-long routine of only shaving with my soap lather. But let me tell you, I forgot what I was missing. This shave foam helps you get a closer shave, and skin feels smoother with less bumps after using it too, thanks to ingredients like aloe leaf and oat extract and no irritating chemicals.

Athena Club Razor Blade Refill

Each blade refill pack comes with four five-blade cartridges. Say goodbye to plastic razor waste forever!