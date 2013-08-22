10 Essentials For: An At-Home Spa Day

If you ask us, a relaxing day at the spa is basically a dream come true. The massage, manicure, pedicure and facial are how we’d like to spend our time every day, but alas, we can’t all be reality stars. The only negatives to a day at the spa? Having to cough up an entire pay check and block off hours upon hours of time in pursuit of pampering.

Luckily, you don’t have to visit the pros to score glowing skin, shinier hair and perfectly polished nails. We’ve put together the essentials you’ll need for an at-home spa day that will make that expensive place down the street look like a thing of the past. With these luxurious products, you can treat yourself to a day of beauty bliss—without ever leaving your home!

