10 Essentials For: An At-Home Spa Day

If you ask us, a relaxing day at the spa is basically a dream come true. The massage, manicure, pedicure and facial are how we’d like to spend our time every day, but alas, we can’t all be reality stars. The only negatives to a day at the spa? Having to cough up an entire pay check and block off hours upon hours of time in pursuit of pampering.
Luckily, you don’t have to visit the pros to score glowing skin, shinier hair and perfectly polished nails. We’ve put together the essentials you’ll need for an at-home spa day that will make that expensive place down the street look like a thing of the past. With these luxurious products, you can treat yourself to a day of beauty bliss—without ever leaving your home!
10 essentials for the best spa day at home ever.
Give dry, dull skin and instant radiance boost with this scrub. The combination of brown sugar crystals, ginseng root extract, peppermint, and oils like jojoba, sweet almond and more works to reveal smoother, softer and brighter skin.
Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish, $65, fresh.com
Your skin will drink up this lightweight, non-greasy and 100 percent organic oil. Apply it underneath your regular moisturizers for an extra dose of hydration.
Kahina Giving Beauty Argan Oil, $82, kahinabeauty.com
The secret to baby soft skin? This thick, luxurious and nourishing body cream. The paraben-free formula contains candlenut oil, a source of essential fatty acids, to soothe and soften even the roughest patches of skin.
Juara Candlenut Body Creme, $35, juaraskincare.com
Ten minutes is all it takes for this mask to get rid of the gunk that clogs your pores. Plus, thanks to the oatmeal and aloe vera-packed formula, it'll also give your complexion a generous dose of hydration.
Khiel's Rare Earth Pore Cleansing Masque, $23, khiels.com
Show your strands some TLC with this deep conditioning mask. It'll leave your hair silky smooth, stronger and incredibly hydrated.
Kerastase Masque Nutri-Thermique, $62.50, kerastase-usa.com
The one thing that can ruin how any lipstick looks? Dry lips! Get rid of flaky, less than attractive skin with this gentle but effective exfoliating scrub.
Tarte Marajuca Lip Exfoliant, $16, tartecosmetics.com
Between wearing high heels, pounding the pavement and running around all day, you put your feet through a lot. Slather them with this peppermint oil-packed foot cream to treat them to a little (much-deserved!) R&R.
Bliss Foot Patrol, $18, sephora.com
Who doesn't love a bubble bath? De-stress and soften your skin with this wonderfully fragrant formula.
Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Honey Bath, $40, sephora.com
Say goodbye to hangnails and other unsightly issues with this all-in-one set. The seven-piece kit includes all the tools you'll need for polished fingers and toes—no salon required.
Sephora Collection Deluxe Manicure Kit, $30, sephora.com
The telltale sign you've been skimping on sleep? Puffy eyes. These eye masks will help you look well-rested and radiant.
SK-II Signs Eye Mask, $110, sephora.com