These Clutch At-Home Lasers Remove Hair and Nix Fine Lines

Chances are, spas and salons won’t be returning to “normal” anytime soon. It might be time to try an at-home laser treatment. These easy-to-use devices can remove unwanted hair from even the most sensitive areas on the face. Other lasers target fine lines and wrinkles, especially around the eyes. There are multiple options depending on what you want to try at home. You might even eventually save time and money, too.

While at-home laser devices aren’t cheap, you might really enjoy having control over doing your treatments at home. Target exactly where you want to remove hair (everywhere from your face to your toes to your stomach) in the comfort of your bathroom. Maybe there are fine lines around your crow’s feet that bug you or your smile lines are a little heavier than you’d like. Focus your energy right on them for target treatment.

At-home lasers work by using pulsated light that converts to heat and breaks down the hair, as well as damaging pigment to stop future growth. Unfortunately, most laser hair removal works best on those with light skin and dark hair but technology continues to improve. When it comes to wrinkles, devices use wave-lengths at a lower energy level than at the spa (so you don’t damage your skin!) which means it might take a little longer to see results. But sticking with it could seriously pay off.

Shop some of the most popular at-home laser treatment devices, below.

Remington iLIGHT Pro Hair Removal System

Remove up to 94 percent of hair with this gentle at-home hair removal device.

Tria Beauty Age-Defying Eye Wrinkle Correcting Laser

This cute device works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles around the eyes.

Silk’N Flash&Go Jewel Hair Removal Device

What the brand calls “home pulse light technology” works to remove unwanted hair painlessly.

BoSidin Facial & Body Painless Permanent Hair Removal

This brand promises the benefits of both laser and IPL with no rough regrowth.

Facial & Body Painless Permanent Hair… $259.99 buy it

LightStim for Wrinkles

Reduce wrinkles around your forehead, crow’s feet, cheeks, nasal labial folds and even lips with this LED light therapy device.