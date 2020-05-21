Bring the Spa Home With These Top-Notch Laser Hair Removal Gadgets

Scroll To See More Images

Beauty is pain, but only if you want it to be. That couldn’t be more true when it comes to body hair. Personally, my mood changes from one month to the next. Sometimes I’m not bothered by bushy armpits, prickly legs, and a grown-in bikini line. And then there are times I want everything—and I mean everything—waxed or shaved away. And then there are those who prefer permanent reduction by way of at-home laser hair removal, which is mostly pain-free and honestly, worth the investment if you want smooth skin and nothing else.

For those who are new to the DIY hair removal method, laser hair removal is when light is pulsed into the skin to heat up and diminish hair at the root over time. I say “over time” because it usually takes consistent use over several weeks to get full results since at-home tools aren’t as potent and powerful as the tools you typically encounter in a dermatologist’s office. With that being said, it’s important to proceed with caution when using an at-home tool. Read directions, test one part of the skin first to make sure it doesn’t cause any adverse reactions and if you can, leave the ultra-sensitive areas to a professional.

Ready to get laser-focused on your hair removal goals. Here are 10 top-rated at-home devices to try for expert-level results. (Pro-tip: look for tools with unlimited flashes so you don’t have to order replacement cartridges later.)

Braun Silk-Epil 9 Epilator

This lightweight hair remover is built with smart technology sensors so you don’t have to apply heavy amounts of pressure to get the job done. It also beats wax at its own game by safely removing hairs shorter hairs minus the pain of a strip.

Braun Silk Expert Pro 5

This handheld tool completes permanent hair reduction in just four weeks with a precision head and SensoAdapt technology that detects your skin tone and adjust the intensity level to prevent scarring.

Deess Ice Cool Permanent Hair Removal System

If you have sensitive skin, this unlimited-flash system comes with a cooling system that continuously soothes the skin as you’re targeting hairs.

Fezax Hair Removal Device

This powerful handheld laser tool packs five different intensity levels and two flash modes so you can adjust the setting for different parts of the body. And with just under one million flashes included, you probably won’t even need a replacement cartridge.

ORA Illuminage Touch Permanent Hair Remover

Developed by scientists and FDA-approved, this device is powered by a patented technology that mimics the same intense pulsed light and radiofrequency machines used in hospitals for gentle, but effective hair removal.

Lumarx Full Body Hair Removal System

Use this once a week over the course of one month and expect a drastic reduction in hair along the bikini line, legs, underarms, and more.

me Sleek Face Body Hair Removal System

This fast-acting hair removal system is routinely recommended by dermatologists and plastic surgeons to safely nix hair on the face and body in just 7 weeks.

Remington ILight Ultra Face and Body at Home IPL Hair Removal System

This FDA-approved system is best for fair to medium skin tones and delivers 24 joules in one flash for powerful and quicker hair removal.

Silk’n Infinity Hair Removal

Galvanic energy technology goes beyond the surface of the skin to “disable hair growth at the root” while the advanced build comes with unlimited flashes.

Tria Beauty Precision Hair Removal Laser

This top-reviewed tool is a favorite among Amazon shoppers for its Diode Laser Technology, the same technology used by dermatologists during an expensive, in-office treatment.

