11 Gloss Products For Maintaining Pro-Level Hair Color At Home

There’s no shortage of color care products for ensuring your dye job keeps that “fresh out of the salon” vibe, but at-home hair gloss is without a doubt the most underrated. We tend to wax poetic about the importance of leaving most color-related treatment to a professional, but the truth is, there’s quite a lot you can manage at home besides your weekly washing and conditioning. A hair gloss, in the simplest words, is what gives the strands that non-greasy shine you first saw when the color was applied.

More often than not, it also covers the gamut of other concerns that come with dyeing your hair, such as brassiness, premature fading, and above all, the damage that quickly becomes irreversible when it isn’t addressed quickly. Though it sounds like a sticky situation you may want to avoid, at-home hair gloss products come in a variety of treatments, whether it’s a conditioner you keep in the shower, a semi-permanent color and deep treatment in one, or a luxurious cream that also tames flyaways.

So whether you’re a blonde, brunette, or any of the rainbow shades, here are the top-rated glosses that will keep you on point until your next appointment.

Unwash Color Intensifying Gloss Treatment

A gentle and lightweight treatment for all hair colors and textures that will boost your shade without disrupting the scalp.

$27 at Ulta

Bumble and bumble Bb. Color Gloss

Available for four different hair colors, this gloss is actually suitable for boosting the shine of color-treated and non-color-treated hair in between appointments.

$20.40 at Sephora

dpHUE Gloss+

This top-seller is a semi-permanent hair color, deep conditioning treatment and gloss in one, for a hair makeover that will truly impress.

$35 at Ulta

eSalon Tint Rinse

A pro-grade treatment that deposits tiny bits of color to revive your shade.

$15 at eSalon

Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze

Apply this spray to clean, towel-dried hair to tone and brighten a fresh dye job.

$29 at Sephora

Rita Hazan True Color Ultimate Shine Gloss

This Vitamin B5-infused treatment adds just enough shine to color-treated hair without weighing it down.

$26 at Sephora

IGK Expensive Amla Oil Hi-Shine Topcoat

Use this plant oil- and sea kelp-infused treatment in the shower to boost color and soften the strands for detangling.

$29 at Sephora

DryBar The Chaser Shine Cream

If you have finer hair, be sure to use just a dollop of this cream to smooth down flyaways and boost shine.

$29 at Sephora

Joico Blonde Life Brightening Oil

Arginine, tamanu, and monoi oils combine to specifically nourish and illuminate blonde hair.

$22.99 at Ulta

Kerastase Blond Absolu Heat Protecting Serum

If you’re blonde and plan of whipping out the flat-iron, be sure to cover your strands in this protecting serum beforehand to ensure your shine stays intact.

$37 at Sephora

Shu Uemura Brilliant Glaze Conditioner

The goji berry extract in this new conditioner promises to protect your hair from oxidation which will in turn, delay the fading process.

$58 at Sephora

