Asymmetry Piercings Are Going to Dominate Your 2020 Instagram Feed

It takes a lot for me to get on board with a beauty trend. First of all, it has to be convenient and relatively easy to pull off. In other words, false eyelashes, multi-masking and most DIY nail art aren’t at the top of my list. It also should be something that leaves room for my personal style to shine, which eliminates anything exploding in glitter (no shade to Euphoria fans). Finally, the weirder or more unconventional the trend, the better. With all that being said, asymmetrical piercings are my current obsession and if Instagram is any indication, I’m definitely not alone.

Last year, experts predicted a slew of piercing trends would become staple ear candy for everyone in 2020. In addition to curated compositions, like a medusa piercing paired with a nose piercing, and jewelry that highlights a person’s natural features, asymmetry has become a top-requested look for experts everywhere. A piercing here and piercing there is hardly novel, but a constellation of randomly placed ear jewelry is being worn by everyone from Beyonce to that random stranger you see when searching a piercing hashtag.

What makes this trend especially cool is that there are no rules and even if you’re not down to poke a bunch of holes in your actual ear, you can wear asymmetrical jewelry and still catch the same vibe. Before you go crazy with studs and hoops, see all of the different directions you can go with your asymmetry piercings, whether you’re a minimalist or game to go a little overboard. Don’t scroll too quickly past some of my favorite earring sets either—they’re worth a random splurge.

