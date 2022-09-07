The Astrology Zone Beauty Box Includes Hair, Makeup & Skincare Tailored To The 4 Elements

Scroll To See More Images

Everyone loves shopping, but sometimes, you want someone you trust to do the shopping *for* you. And truth be told, there’s nothing more exciting than an unexpected gift (especially when it arrives in the mail). That’s where Astrology Zone’s beauty box comes in. In collaboration with The Beauty Season, this box was tailored to each of the four elements by celebrity astrologer Susan Miller, making it that much more special.

If you’ve always wanted an astrologer for your inner shopaholic, look no further than these beauty boxes, which are aptly titled “The Cosmic Collection”. After all, Susan Miller—aka Astrology Zone—has picked out several of the latest hair, health, makeup, wellness and beauty products with each of the four elements in mind. Even though each box is valued at more than $253, they’re available for purchase at just $40. And because the stars and planets are involved, each box will include exclusive astrological content by Susan Miller that forecasts until the beginning of Spring 2023.

In a nutshell, astrology can always be broken down into four specific elements: fire, earth, air and water. That means this is a great way to decide which box to get, as you’ll probably want to choose the one that aligns with the element that represents your zodiac sign. And if you’re searching for the perfect birthday gift, this is a magical option, as this beauty box speaks not only to what we all love, but who we all are.

However, let’s not forget that your birth chart may show that you contain influence from more than one element, which means you have every right to purchase all four boxes! Here’s what each of them offers:

Fire Box

If you were born under the fire element, then you’re known for being passionate, ambitious and courageous. It also means you were born under Aries, Leo and/or Sagittarius. This box includes 11 products and although it’s priced at $40, it contains a value of $287.

Earth Box

If you were born under the earth element, then you’re known for being diligent, loyal and reliable. It also means you were born under Taurus, Virgo and/or Capricorn. This box includes 11 products and although it’s priced at $40, it contains a value of $253.

Air Box

If you were born under the air element, then you’re known for being social, intellectual and clever. It also means you were born under Gemini, Libra and/or Aquarius. This box includes 11 products and although it’s priced at $40, it contains a value of $263.

Water Box

If you were born under the water element, then you’re known for being intuitive, creative and empathetic. It also means you were born under Cancer, Scorpio and/or Pisces. This box includes 11 products and although it’s priced at $40, it contains a value of $255.