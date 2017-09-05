ASOS is Launching a New Makeup Line and It’s All Under $20

Make some space in your beauty bag, because ASOS—the UK-based fashion and beauty staple—is launching ASOS Makeup, its very own brand of cosmetics. Needless to say, we’re pretty excited. ASOS has always been a haven of stylish merch, but it’s about to get even better with the addition of 18 new products that are all. Under. $20.

Yep, you read that right. And if we had to guess, we’d say that low price tag doesn’t mean you’ll be sacrificing an ounce of style or quality: The new products come in cute, millennial-pink casing and look just as pretty on your shelf as they surely will on your skin.

Until now, ASOS has only carried beauty products from other brands, from NARS lipsticks to Benefit eye cream. And while we’re down with their excellent curation of other beauty brands, we can’t wait to see what ASOS Makeup originals we’re about to get hooked on.

The line launches on September 20th, and will include a variety of essentials like matte lipsticks, bronzers, highlighters, and eyeliners. If you’re anything like us, you’re already itching to get your hands on every gloss and liner. Scared there might not be enough to go around? Don’t worry, rumor has it that ASOS plans to drop a second round of new products in January, too.