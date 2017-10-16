ASOS Makeup Has Arrived Stateside and Everything Is Under $20

Anyone who has shopped on ASOS will admit it’s the fashion blackhole of their dreams. The number of items offered by the go-to shopping site is probably in the hundreds of thousands, making it impossible to buy just one thing. Combine that with the never-ending stream of sales and you’re looking at a one stop shop for your closet any time of year.

Although ASOS has always offered beauty products as well, we’ve never really paid attention to them until now. Last month, the brand launched its first ever namesake brand with pretty much every makeup product pros and novices alike need on their vanity. There’s roll-on highlighters, push-up eyeliner, and even glitter pots, all of which don’t cost more than $20. And the packaging is mostly millennial pink, so it’ll sit pretty whenever you’re not actually using it.

We were pretty disappointed to see it exclusively launch overseas last month, but at last, the affordable range has finally made its stateside debut. Prepare to feed your ASOS obsession even more by checking out five of our favorite picks from the newly launched line below.