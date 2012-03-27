ASOS Creates Two Limited-Edition Lipstick Shades For Illamasqua

Two of our favorite British retailers have teamed up to bring us a seriously statement making color palette. ASOS created two exclusive lipstick shades for Illamasqua as part of the brand’s Human Fundamentalism collection. In true Illamasqua fashion, the colors are bold and powerful and have a good root message.

Illamasqua’s Spring 12 collection Human Fundamentalism “seeks to break the mold, encouraging individualism and self-expression through the make-up collection.” Alex Box, Illamasqua’s Creative Director, says the new makeup collection is about a “unique spirit and fundamental human drive for individuality.”

The ASOS colors come in two shades — Eurydice and Liable — and both are equally punchy. The colors are highly pigmented, and just layer with a bit of gloss for a high-sheen look.

What other retailers would you like to see collaborate this season?