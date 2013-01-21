AskAnExpert: How Do I Keep Undereye Concealer From Looking Chalky?

When you work in the beauty industry, it pretty much comes with the job description to be bombarded with beauty questions on a daily (sometimes hourly) basis from friends and family. Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With #AskAnExpert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #AskAnExpert). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

Q: How can I keep my under eye concealer from looking chalky and dry? — @BretteAllen

A: Start with well moisturized skin under the eyes by using a good hydrating moisturizer such as Murad Hydro Dynamic Ultimate Moisture For Eyes and let it sink in for a few minutes. Then, use an undereye primer such as Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Under Eye Primer to brighten and provide a smooth base for concealer. Use a creamy concealer that’s formulated especially for under the eyes, not one for blemishes as these tend to have a dry consistency. Pat on a little with your ring finger from the inner corner outwards and dab to blend. My favorite product for concealing under eyes is Miracle Skin Transformer Treat and Conceal as it has a non greasy texture that really hides dark circles, minimizes lines and puffiness and treats the skin to help firm and tone it. — Melissa Walsh, celebrity makeup artist

[Image via Istock]