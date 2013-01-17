AskAnExpert: How Can I Get Great Bedhead Texture?

When you work in the beauty industry, it pretty much comes with the job description to be bombarded with beauty questions on a daily (sometimes hourly) basis from friends and family. Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With #AskAnExpert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #AskAnExpert). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

Q: I take my showers at night. What are ways I can style my hair before going to bed, so I wake up with great texture? – @MegSegura

A: The way to add texture to hair is to create bends in the strand. One of the easiest ways to do this is to towel dry hair after shampooing and apply a lightweight styling product such as mousse, then roll hair into a bun on the top of the head. In the morning, simply let the hair out to create voluminous texture and shape. Another solution is to braid the hair before bed. Separate hair into a few sections and twist into a loose braid for easy waves or small, tight braids for a crimp effect. If you have longer hair, you can also use rags to create bohemian curls. Simply section hair and twist the bottom around fabric strips and knot the fabric to hold the style in place. Styling hair before going to bed is great because it allows you to save time in the morning and creates texture and shape without using any heated tools. –Vaughn Acord and Damian Santiago, stylists and co-owners of Mizu Salon

Image via Istock