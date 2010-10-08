Asian Packets Of Beauty

Asian women are known for having beautiful skin and remaining relatively ageless. I have discovered some of their magical skin secrets, and now I’m totally hooked. Many of my girlfriends and I travel frequently all over the world and we always bring back whatever fantastic foreign beauty finds we come across to share with one another.

I have just discovered a few facial-cleansing products that come in easy and convenient little travel packets, one from Japan and the other inspired by ancient Chinese medicine to create an energy balance to the skin. The packaging, design and innovation that’s generated from this part of the world never ceases to amaze me and it’s always exciting to play with new products from or inspired by Asian tradition.

The first product is the Komenuka Bijin Facial Cleansing Powder from Japan. This rice bran cleanser gently exfoliates dead skin cells and leaves the skin feeling squeaky-clean. It contains rice bran, aloe, seaweed and coconut oil and when applied to wet skin lathers up in a creamy mask that washes away all impurities and grime. The powder comes in little individual packets housed in a cute clear “Cup O’ Soup” style container and is available at www.komenuka-bijin.com.

Everyone who follows me knows by now that I am a huge fan of antioxidants, so when I discovered the WEI Pomegranate Buffing Beads, it was love at first scrub. This pretty box of daily exfoliating packets cleanses the skin and purifies toxins to clear the way for open energy flow. Pomegranate is one of the most powerful antioxidants that’s great for the skin, and the beads scrub away rough skin encouraging new cell growth and revealing brighter younger skin underneath. You can find this fabulous Chinese herbal beauty line at <a href=

http://www.weibeauty.com and be sure to check out the four categories of beauty-balanced skincare.

