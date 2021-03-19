10 AAPI Beauty Pros You Should Already Be Following

In the expansive world of beauty bloggers and vloggers, one thing is certain—there are some seriously talented AAPI artists out there. From the maverick Michelle Phan to newer faces, Instagram and TikTok audiences are seeing more and more Asian representation, and it is amazing and much needed. As the seasons are shifting, look to these Asian beauty bloggers for when you need to know which moisturizer will save dry skin and what dark lip techniques will make your lips stand out the most.

It not just OG bloggers, of course. We’ve got new TikTokers, entrepreneurs, CEOs, estheticians, brand founders and more you need to check out STAT. They’ll teach you all there is to know about acne and wrinkles, but also make you laugh at the same time. Some of these bloggers feel like your BFF because that’s their power. Get ready to press follow on every single one.

Michelle Phan

The original beauty vlogger, Phan got her start on YouTube in 2008 when her Lady Gaga makeup tutorials went viral, and she has since paved the way for beauty influencers. The Vietnamese-American beauty powerhouse has shied away from social media to pursue more of the business side of the industry, but she still has 8M+ YouTube subscribers and 2M+ Instagram followers. She founded the popular boxed subscription service Ipsy and her own cosmetics line, Em Cosmetics.

Patrick Starr

Born Patrick Simondac, the beauty content creator is from Orlando and is Filipino-American. Starr was one of the first “makeup men” on YouTube and has been filming since 2013. He has done multiple collections with MAC Cosmetics, amassed 4.4 M+ followers on Instagram, sings, and started his own cosmetics brand One/Size. What can’t he do?

Vi Lai

Vi took what it meant to be a beauty blogger and turned it on its head. The “SPF Mom” and skincare queen took TikTok by storm in 2020, joining other skinfluencers as the next big thing in beauty vlogging. Not only does she let you in on all her dewy-skin secrets, but she’ll make you LOL at the same time.

Joanna Vongphuomy

Vongphuomy, who found fame on Instagram through viral one-minute makeup tutorials, is Laotian-American and from Providence, RI, but she now resides in California. She has more than 100K YouTube subscribers and more than 110K Instagram followers. Her videos feature everything from natural makeup how-tos to fantasy-inspired full-glam looks.

Bretman Rock

The Filipino YouTuber, and former Viner, gained notoriety for his beauty looks as well as his comedy style. His hilarious videos have gained him a massively impressive 10.5M+ Instagram followers and 4.2M+ subscribers on YouTube. He also recently collaborated with Morphe on a highlighter palette and frequently works with MAC Cosmetics.

Charlotte Cho

The esthetician (and new mom!) brought Korean skincare secrets stateside with her website, Soko Glam. Since its launch, she’s rolled out two successful skincare brands of her own: Then I Met You and Good (Skin) Days. Follow her for skincare advice, buzzy new products and cute baby photos. What else do you need?

Susan Yara

After being an on-camera reporter in NYC, Yara launched her Mixed Media YouTube channel in 2014. The half-Korean, half-Hispanic beauty guru became known as one of the “grownups” in the gossip-heavy online beauty space, giving real advice and reporting. She came into controversy in 2020 when she pushed products from the brand Naturium without mentioning she’s a co-founder. Still, she’s a respected voice in the industry and the brand is great.

Heart Defensor Telagaarta

Born and raised in the Philippines, Telegaarta rose to fame on YouTube and is best known for her hair videos, although she does cover other subjects like shopping hauls, lifestyle and makeup reviews. She currently lives in LA (most beauty bloggers make this move) and has more than 2.2M subscribers on YouTube.

Deepica Mutyala

The South Asian beauty is a beauty entrepreneur, businesswoman and founder and CEO of Live Tinted, her makeup company. In 2015, she went viral on YouTube video when she covered her dark undereye circles with red lipstick. Since then, she’s been the go-to for good reason. Girl knows her stuff in both beauty and business.

Nabela Noor

If you’re looking for a dose of positivity, then Bangladeshi-American Noor is the girl for you. She consistently talks about skin and body positivity and inspires her almost two million Instagram followers. She recently started her Zeba self-care community complete with merch.