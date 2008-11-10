How Ashley Tisdale Went From Blond To Brunette

StyleCaster
High School Musical 3 star Ashley Tisdale is rockin’ a brilliant new brunette hair color. (You were right HUEman!) While her dark warm chestnut hair color seems like a drastic change from her usual blond hue, a closer look at Ashley Tisdale’s gallery shows that she’s been gradually going darker over the last six months. This is a really smart makeover move for anyone who’s been with the same look for a long time and wants to try something new, but doesn’t want the total shock of a drastic change in one day. Here’s how she gradually transitioned from blond to brunette.

WAY BEFORE: Ashley Tisdale is a bubbly                       BEFORE: In September, Ashely Tisdale goes a 
bright blonde on May 21, 2008.                                         few shades darker, but still keeps some blonde highlights. 

AFTER: On October 26, we see Ashley has taken the plunge to being a 100% brunette babe.

I love Ashley Tisdale’s new hue. It’s great for fall and winter and also gives this 22 year-old a grown-up, sophisticated and chic look.

What do you think?

Now that’s a makeover!

