Ashley Tisdale Debuted the Prettiest Ombré Bob for the Summer

Since the end of the “High School Musical” franchise 10 years ago, we haven’t seen much from Ashley Tisdale. Aside from an über-successful YouTube channel and high-profile friendship with her former “HSM” costar Vanessa Hudgens, the 32-year-old actress has mainly stayed out of the spotlight, waiting for her next big break. And though it doesn’t seem like Tisdale & Co. have made any moves for an “HSM 4” (we can only hope), we are pleased to announce that the actress-turned-YouTube-star has a drool-worthy new haircut.

On Wednesday, Tisdale took to her Instagram to show off her new ‘do: a shoulder-grazing ombré bob with tousled layers and a dramatic brown-to-blonde fade. The former Disney Channel star’s fresh haircut was the work of celebrity hairstylist Anh Co Tran who has also worked on the heads of stars such as Abigail Spencer and Hayley Atwell. “Loving my @anhcotran cut and @makeupbyhaileyhoff 💋💋,” Tisdale captioned the ‘gram which also showed off her bronzy sun-kissed skin and enviably long lashes.

Looking for the perfect summer haircut? Take a page from Tisdale and emulate the sunset. Lookin’ great, Ash.