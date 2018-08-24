Ashley Tisdale Debuted the Coolest Platinum-Blonde Hair for the Fall

Ashley Tisdale is an undercover hair chameleon. After debuting an ombré lob in June, the 33-year-old actor went shorter and lighter with a buttery blonde undercut a month later. Now, Tisdale is changing up her hair again—this time, with a platinum blonde ‘do that’s not exactly fall-appropriate but is inspo-worthy all the same.

The High School Musical alum showed off her hair in an exclusive for PeopleStyle, showing how she went from her previous golden-blonde hue to her current platinum shade. Celebrity hair colorist Justin Anderson (who is also responsible for the tresses of stars such as Kristin Cavallari and Leighton Meester) was the man behind Tisdale’s lightened mane.

Per People, Anderson used Redken’s color system to lighten Tisdale’s color with a series of highlights. To protect her hair and maintain her hair health and strength, Anderson also used Olaplex’s conditioner. For a more natural look, Anderson also kept Tisdale’s roots dark. (The actor is a natural brunette, in case you didn’t know.) He finished the hours-long process by washing Tisdale’s hair with dpHue Cool Blonde’s purple shampoo and conditioner, which helped her new light blonde hue shine.

After it was done, Tisdale’s hairstylist, Desiree Gomez, straightened her hair into a smooth, sleek bob that showed off her new cool-girl highlights. See the transformation below.

It might be a decade since the end of High School Musical, but Tisdale is forever our hair inspo.