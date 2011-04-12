Ashley Tisdale, Kaley Cuoco & More Get Naked For Allure

In Allure’s annual body issue this month, stars such as Ashley Tisdale, Keri Hilson, Kaley Cuoco and Bridget Moynahan stripped down, and told us why they bared all in the issue.

Tisdale, probably the most surprising of all the naked ladies, told Allure that “I’m 25, almost 26, but people think of me as much younger because I look young.” She went on to say, “Being in this shoot was me saying, ‘I’m not just the young girl everybody thinks I am. I’m actually a woman.”

Kaley Cuoco, another young actress who chose to bare her hot bod, actually confessed to the mag that she hadn’t even told her family yet. The star of The Big Bang Theory claimed that they wouldn’t understand why until they saw the actual shoot.

Shot by Patrick Demarchelier, we must say that each of the four women were artfully posed nothing raunchy or tacky about it. Nicely done, Allure. Check out the rest of the scoop from the shoot on Allure.com.

Photos Courtesy of Allure