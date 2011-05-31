Ashley Smith Stars In Diesel’s Loverdose Campaign

Gap-toothed beauty Ashley Smith, one of our latest model obsessions, is the star of Diesel’s new fragrance for women. Called Loverdose (love + overdose), the fragrance is described as a “beautiful but deadly weapon of seduction” made to “ignite passions like never before.”

The floral yet spicy fragrance has notes of anise, mandarin, Sambac Jasmine, licorice, gardenia petals and vanilla. The flacon is a purple heart turned on its side with a black insert, meaning to appear like a heart being pierced by an arrow. For the campaign, Smith is pictured in what appears to mimic a magazine cover with loose curls and natural makeup.

Check out the video below, and fall in love with Smith like we have!

ASHLEY SMITH FOR DIESEL from mehdi benabid on Vimeo.